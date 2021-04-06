Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,782 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Watsco worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.16 and a 12-month high of $271.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

