Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,854 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.38% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

FV opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09.

