Truist Financial Corp Purchases 42,570 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,570 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Acadia Healthcare worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $825,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $4,521,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.