Truist Financial Corp Purchases 4,457 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Nordson worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Nordson stock opened at $202.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $133.76 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.10 and a 200-day moving average of $197.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

