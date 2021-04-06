Truist Financial Corp Purchases 55,597 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 172.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Leidos worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,428,547 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 38.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,957,000 after buying an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

