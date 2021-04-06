Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 176,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 59,302 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,621,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 77,088 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

MCHI opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.62. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

