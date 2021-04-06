Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,433,000 after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after purchasing an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,496,000 after purchasing an additional 107,273 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

PKG stock opened at $137.46 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $82.01 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.