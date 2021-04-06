Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 71.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,503.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $470.09 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,583.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,525.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9,395.98 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

