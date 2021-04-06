Truist Financial Corp Sells 147,591 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,591 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 245,729 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,207,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,949 shares during the period. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,330,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75.

