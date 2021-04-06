Truist Financial Corp Sells 15,980 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $134.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $135.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day moving average is $118.25.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

