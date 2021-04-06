Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,177 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of NICE worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $232.04 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $146.07 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.99 and a 200-day moving average of $245.72.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

