Truist Financial Corp Sells 41,075 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,075 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Unum Group worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

UNM stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

