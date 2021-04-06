Truist Financial Corp Sells 66,148 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,148 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of TCF Financial worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 364,504 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. Research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

