Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,771 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.87% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $175.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.17. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

