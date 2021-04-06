Truist Financial Corp Sells 9,796 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.69.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $547.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $548.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.27. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.04 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

