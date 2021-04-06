Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,521 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,785 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $215.32 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

