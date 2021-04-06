Truist Securities Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,517.63.

Shares of CMG traded up $42.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,495.00. 6,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,437.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,369.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $630.07 and a one year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

