TrumpCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $126,761.18 and $6.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00053625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00053798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.77 or 0.00321404 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00032877 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.