Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $72.77

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.77, but opened at $75.20. Trupanion shares last traded at $75.39, with a volume of 336 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,818.80 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $9,775,897.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,613,676.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $25,439.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,121.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,062 shares of company stock worth $14,745,514. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

