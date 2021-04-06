TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading 16.1% Lower This Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $328.47 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00006887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.18 or 0.00668044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00075839 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00030550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,807 coins and its circulating supply is 81,661,620 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

