TrustVerse (TRV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.17 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $21.17 million and approximately $9,956.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00056913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.75 or 0.00670150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,546,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

