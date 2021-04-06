TTC (TTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00058068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.47 or 0.00704356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00076318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Upbit, Bibox and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

