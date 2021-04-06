TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.63

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.63 and last traded at $102.58, with a volume of 170629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $30,742,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

