TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) CFO Sells $525,000.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 44,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $116,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 70,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter.

TTMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

