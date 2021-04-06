TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Sells $837,105.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. 44,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 191.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.