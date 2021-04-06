Tudor Pickering Initiates Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.16.

Shares of SEDG opened at $268.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.26. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.36 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,404 shares of company stock valued at $9,948,846. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

