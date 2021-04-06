TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of TUI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. TUI currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.25 ($2.76).

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 387 ($5.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 396.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 242.40 ($3.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22).

In other news, insider Peter Krueger acquired 39,663 shares of TUI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36). Also, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.