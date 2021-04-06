Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.41. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,517 shares of company stock valued at $19,120,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 85,554 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

