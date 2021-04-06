Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Raised to $175.00 at Roth Capital

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

TPTX stock traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.05. 20,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,485. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average is $112.41.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,517 shares of company stock valued at $19,120,628. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

