Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $175.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 6,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 310,485 shares.The stock last traded at $84.61 and had previously closed at $89.95.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.
In related news, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $1,941,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $1,976,421.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,517 shares of company stock valued at $19,120,628. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.23.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
