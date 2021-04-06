Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $175.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 6,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 310,485 shares.The stock last traded at $84.61 and had previously closed at $89.95.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In related news, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $1,941,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $1,976,421.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,517 shares of company stock valued at $19,120,628. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200,564 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

