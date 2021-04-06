Tutti Frutti (TFF) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Tutti Frutti has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $292,631.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tutti Frutti alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.72 or 0.00664940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00076239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,775,740 coins and its circulating supply is 78,406,894 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tutti Frutti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tutti Frutti and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.