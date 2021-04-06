TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.98

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.98 and traded as high as C$2.28. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 7,100 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their price target on TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target (up from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

