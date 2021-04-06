Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.37% of Twilio worth $186,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after purchasing an additional 336,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after purchasing an additional 210,365 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,703 shares of company stock valued at $84,436,825. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $348.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of -122.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.