Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Boosted by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

