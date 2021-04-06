U Network (UUU) Price Up 31.2% Over Last 7 Days

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. U Network has a market capitalization of $11.75 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. One U Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

