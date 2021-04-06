U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

NYSE USB opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

