Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,180,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,367,256 shares of company stock worth $2,051,611,966. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 27,269 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

