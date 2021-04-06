Ubiq Market Cap Reaches $21.31 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $21.31 million and $167,584.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,861.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,110.10 or 0.03646830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.80 or 0.00410990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.50 or 0.01160534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.04 or 0.00461520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.85 or 0.00478472 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.00330970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00032328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003628 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

