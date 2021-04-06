UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 123,191 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,191 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.91% of Equity Residential worth $201,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

