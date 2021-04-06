UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 313,884 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,037,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 313,884 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of General Motors worth $209,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 147.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,432,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,752,000 after purchasing an additional 762,733 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 147.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,072,477 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 638,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.