UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 45,089 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,089 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of Synopsys worth $193,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 38.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,807,000 after buying an additional 66,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $260.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.11 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.