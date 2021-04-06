UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,645 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.78% of American Water Works worth $215,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,566,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,376,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,324,000 after purchasing an additional 188,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $152.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

