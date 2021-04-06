UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Baxter International worth $195,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,216 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $85.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.48.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAX shares. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

