UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of Capital One Financial worth $198,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after purchasing an additional 471,764 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,081 shares of company stock worth $14,056,185. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

