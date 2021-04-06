UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,118,534 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118,534 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.08% of Voya Financial worth $228,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,725,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,394 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after acquiring an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,395,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,052,000 after acquiring an additional 104,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after acquiring an additional 96,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $65.94.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

