UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 47,664 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Consolidated Edison worth $217,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of ED stock opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.05. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

