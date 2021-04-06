UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 646,808 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,915,373 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 646,808 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.55% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $208,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.