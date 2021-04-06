UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 66,721 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,721 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of MSCI worth $196,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI opened at $440.61 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.07 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

