UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of The Trade Desk worth $204,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after buying an additional 59,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after buying an additional 39,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 197,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,586,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,787,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,274 shares of company stock valued at $203,105,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $653.18 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.29 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $743.40 and its 200 day moving average is $744.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.69, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

