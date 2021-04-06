UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 444,701 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.36% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $215,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 428,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,122,172.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,848 shares of company stock worth $4,214,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.87.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

